Cayman-based design agency has big night at CIMPA awards

Newcomer design agency Collective dominated the second Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association awards at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort Friday, claiming victory in several major categories.

The Cayman-based agency, founded by Phillip Ebanks and Yoann Castanie, took the top award of the night, Agency of the Year, for its work with Cayman Villas.

Collective also took the award for Newcomer of the Year. In the two years since its foundation, the agency has spearheaded digital campaigns for Burger Shack, Cayman Villas and Cayman Islands Blood Bank, among other clients.

Digital Campaign of the Year went to Property Cayman, whose team described the award as a “huge honor.”

Market Disruptor of the Year went to Burger Shack for the company’s openness to ideas and innovation in digital promotions.

A quirky Digicel video, produced by Fountainhead, was awarded Video of the Year. The category was evaluated on objective results and not solely attractive content.

Polyn, a loyalty rewards program, won Campaign of the Year for a successful launch that integrated a large percentage of Cayman’s population.

The Cayman Islands Blood Bank took the award for Brand of the Year.

Sitting in his home turf, the Marriott Beach House, Nicolas Franco won Marketer of the Year for his work promoting the “endless summer lifestyle” and promoting Marriott events such as Dark Night.

CIMPA, now in its fourth year, received 40 awards applications for eight categories, which were reviewed by an international panel of judges, independent of the organization.