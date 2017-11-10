Pirates Week Sea Swim this weekend

The 37th Annual Pirates Week 5K Sea Swim takes place Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m., and will feature international swimmer and three-time Olympian Stephanie Horner.

The Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association race, which is sponsored by KPMG, will consist of four rectangular loops of 1.25 km, starting and finishing at Governors Beach.

Ms. Horner will be co-hosting open water clinics at Governors Beach on Friday with CIASA Technical Director Bailey Weathers at 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for swimmers ages 13 and over, and at 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. for swimmers 12 and under.

Ms. Horner is from Canada and is a freestyle and butterfly specialist. After having won four medals at the 2007 Pan American Games, she competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China, and at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Ms. Horner also made the 2011 Canadian World Championships team, qualifying in the 400-meter individual medley event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, China.

In 2016, she was officially named to Canada’s Olympic team for the 2016 Summer Olympics in the open water swim event, and in April 2017, she was named to Canada’s 2017 World Aquatics Championships team in Budapest, Hungary.

Registration is on race day will be between 6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. Cost: CIASA members; $25, non-CIASA members, $30.

For more information on the sea swim, visit www.ciasa.ky.