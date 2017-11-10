Two charged in animal smuggling case

Two people, including the son of a prominent Cayman Islands politician, have been charged and appeared in court Wednesday in connection with allegations that they attempted to smuggle an exotic pet into the territory.

Jimel McLean, son of East End legislator Arden McLean, and Sabrina Walton have been charged with importing a live animal without a license. Mr. McLean is also charged with importing a biological product without a license.

The pair appeared before Magistrate Valdis Foldats in Summary Court Thursday morning for an administrative hearing. The case was adjourned until Nov. 30.

The charges stem from an incident in June, when a possum, known as a sugar glider, reportedly got loose on a Cayman Airways jet.