Bail was extended for the fifth time last week for a man and woman accused of smuggling an exotic pet, known as a sugar glider, into the Cayman Islands. They will find out later this month if they will face criminal charges over the incident.

The 31-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested in June after the marsupial escaped on a Cayman Airways flight from Miami. They have been on bail ever since.

Customs Collector Charles Clifford said, “The two individuals in this case have been bailed again and are scheduled to return on Oct. 25, by which time we anticipate that we will have a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions on charges in this matter.”

The man who was arrested was identified in an earlier report as Jimel McLean, son of East End MLA Arden McLean.