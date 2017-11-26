Building ‘boom’ does not include the Sister Islands

In reference to the Nov. 9 article (“Planning statistics show ‘explosion’ in development”) and Nov. 14 editorial (“Planning for – and embracing – a trajectory of growth”), regarding the “explosion” of development in Grand Cayman.

The economy in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman is just about at a standstill. I feel the Compass should write an article in reference to the potential on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

The article by James Whittaker states investors feel confident. Honorable Premier Alden McLaughlin said, “this reflects the increased confidence investors have as a result of the economic performance and fiscal stability that now characterize these islands.”

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman have nice small beaches that are prime pieces of property for hotel development. Cayman Brac is crime free and has good infrastructure, a good hospital and schools. We need apartments for workers, and condominiums for investors.

Now is a good time to buy property – when the economy is slow and land is at discounted prices. Not to mention, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman are known for our world-class diving.

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman need exposure to world investors. Cayman Brac is an excellent place for retirees wanting a home in a safe place.

We invite the editor and Mr. Whittaker to come to Cayman Brac to learn more about the slow economy here and hopefully write an article spotlighting the potential of the Brac and Little Cayman.

Mervyn Scott

Scott Development