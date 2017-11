The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing office in Crewe Road, George Town, will open longer for two days every week during December, the department announced this week.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, the office will open as normal at 8:30 a.m. but close later, at 7 p.m.

On all other days, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the office will operate as usual from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.