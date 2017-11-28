Museum celebrates 27th anniversary

The Cayman Islands National Museum celebrated its 27th anniversary Saturday, launching a new exhibition, honoring some local stalwarts, and holding its Christmas Looky Ya event.

The new exhibition, titled “Shaped by the Sea,” honors the life and work of Charles “Captain Chuckie” Ebanks.

At the anniversary celebration, Museum Board Chairman Alfonso Wright presented the museum’s Ira Thompson awards to Olive Miller, Capt. Paul Hurlston and the late Linton Tibbetts and Ardyth Smith, all of whom have been featured in past exhibitions in the museum’s Special Tribute Gallery.

The awards are named after Mr. Thompson, a local resident who collected Caymanian artifacts as a hobby in the 1930s. In 1979, the government purchased Mr. Thompson’s artifacts, which now encompass a major portion of the museum’s collection.

Also on Saturday, as is customary on its anniversary, the museum paid its peppercorn lease payment, in the form of a crafted thatch rope.

Receiving the rope on behalf of government, Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour commented on the history of the National Museum and its important work to the community and to local education, culture and tourism.

The exhibition is free to members, school children and residents on the first Saturday of each month.