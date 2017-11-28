HSA warns over identity theft

The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority is reminding patients to bring photo identification with them to appointments to help protect against identify theft.

The authority issued a statement Tuesday urging members of the public that, to ensure the accuracy of patient information, they are required to present a government-issued photo identification, like a passport, driver’s licence or voter registration card, as well as an insurance card, current address and contact information at the time of their appointments.

“Our requirement for photo identification, insurance card and accurate demographics is to verify that every individual is who they say they are, to prevent fraud, medical errors and improper documentation as well as to uphold the integrity and accuracy of our patient information system,” the statement from the HSA read.

The statement pointed out that although identity theft is usually associated with financial transactions, it is now a growing concern in the medical care field, particularly in the United States, when someone uses another person’s name or insurance information to get medical treatment, prescription drugs or surgery.

It added, “No individual would want to get a bill for medical services they did not receive, see medical collection or treatments on their medical files that they do not recognise, be denied insurance because their medical records show a condition they do not have, or have the privacy of their medical records compromised. We kindly ask that our patients cooperate with our registration staff as we continue in our efforts to protect your identity and the security of your medical information.”