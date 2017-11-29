Brac Primary student champion in spelling bee

Creek and Spot Bay Primary School student Siri Chandana Bata was declared the winner Wednesday of the RBC Royal Bank Spelling Bee competition at the Red Bay Church of God.

The Year 5 student spelled “germane” – meaning having close kinship and appropriateness – to win the primary school championship.

Siri outlasted 48 other primary school contestants to take home the engraved trophy and an IdeaPad.

“I feel good,” said Siri, celebrating the win with teacher Margaret Juman. “Only one word – terrigenous – gave me a problem and that was because I could not hear it properly,” Siri said.

Creek and Spot Bay Primary’s Pranav Karuthedath Anu won second place with the word “accelerometer,” to win a trophy and $200, while Cayman Academy’s Aleque-Benjamin Bennett took third place, winning a trophy and $100.

RBC Royal Bank’s Mitzie Bailey thanked judges Gloria Bell and Wingrove Hunte and timekeeper Rolan Heeralal for their participation, and told the students they were proud of them for a job well done.

Forty-nine spellers from Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands who attend public schools or private institutions or are home-schooled participated in the spell off.

This is the 20th year RBC has sponsored the primary spelling bee competition in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services.

Spelling competitions continue with the 34th Annual Lions Club Secondary School Spelling Bee taking place on Thursday, Nov. 30.