Two primary schools show satisfactory inspection progress

Recent inspections of Edna M. Moyle and Creek and Spot Bay primary schools found that both had made satisfactory progress in addressing recommendations they were given as part of inspections during the 2014/15 school year.

The Creek and Spot Bay report issued this week rated the Cayman Brac school’s response to seven recommendations as satisfactory. The report did note a consistent weakness in targeting lessons to meet the abilities of students outside of the median for both advanced and underachieving students. It also found many improvements in addressing problems with English and math instruction, management structure and tracking students’ progress.

Inspectors found the school was doing a better job of educating special needs students, an area in which many other schools struggle.

“Due to the high levels of staffing, students with special educational needs were supported in different lessons and, in most cases, were successfully included in classes across all areas of the curriculum,” the report says.

A survey of parents found that 97 percent were satisfied with the quality of education their children were receiving. In a similar teacher survey, 100 percent reported feeling the school was providing a quality education.

There was similar satisfaction at North Side’s Edna M. Moyle school. Only 10 parents responded to the survey question about overall satisfaction with the school, but all said they agreed or strongly agreed their children were being well served. All of the faculty members who were surveyed also agreed.

Teachers and staff at Edna M. Moyle were found to be improving on seven areas of concern identified in the previous inspection three years ago, including improving the school’s management structure, the rate of student progress and addressing the individual needs of students.

While progress was made in this final area, the report still found that “in many lessons, inspectors observed whole class teaching which did not sufficiently challenge the more able students, and this sometimes led to their disengagement.”

Public comment meetings to gather input on a proposed framework for future inspections were recently completed. Peter Carpenter, director of the Office of Education Standards, said the most common suggestion he received was to do inspections more frequently than the proposed four-year cycle.

The framework must be approved by the Legislative Assembly. Mr. Carpenter said he expects to have it published online by June 28 so that administrators can begin using it for self-evaluation before the start of the next school year.