The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is investigating three car arsons in the Windsor Park area of George Town.

Officers responded to three vehicle fires early Friday, two on Williams Drive and one on Anthony Drive.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

Police have asked any residents in the area for information about the incidents, particularly if they witnessed anything between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Friday.