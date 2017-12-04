Visitor raped on Seven Mile Beach

A female visitor was attacked and raped while she was walking along Seven Mile Public Beach early Saturday morning, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed Monday.

RCIPS reports on the incident released Sunday afternoon and then on Monday morning differed slightly, with the first release referring to the incident as a sexual assault in which “the victim received no serious injuries” and the second indicating the woman was raped.

“A woman was reported to have been walking north from Seven Mile Public Beach when she was approached by a man not known to her and raped,” the Monday version of the statement read.

The Sunday version of the police statement said she had been walking alone.

The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital early Saturday and subsequently released after receiving treatment.

Police said Family Support Unit detectives are ensuring that “all necessary safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim.”

RCIPS officers also investigated a second attack that occurred the same morning in West Bay’s Morgan’s Harbour area. Officers said there is currently no information indicating the two attacks were linked.

Police said a woman receiving a ride home from someone she had just met was taken to a secluded area of Morgan’s Harbour in West Bay.

“The man began making aggressive sexual advances toward her, tearing at her clothing,” police said.

The victim struggled with her assailant, managed to get free and knocked on the door at a nearby home seeking help.

Police said the case was being investigated as an attempted rape and that the victim involved had suffered some physical injuries.

Police issued a description of the suspect in the second attack. He is described described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a dark blue shirt. He drove a silver vehicle of unknown description.