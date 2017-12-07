Demonstrations and violence in the wake of the presidential election in Honduras has led Cayman Airways to offer passengers with tickets to the country to change their itinerary at no cost.

The temporary waiver applies to passengers who have been ticketed before Dec. 6, for travel to, from, or through the destinations of La Ceiba and/or Roatan between Dec. 7 and Dec. 17, according to a statement from the airline.

Travel must be rescheduled in the same cabin and between the same cities for a date up to six months from the dates of travel on the original ticket.

Changes are subject to availability, and tickets will be voided in cases of no-show, the airline said.

Cayman Airways operates twice-weekly flights to Roatan and La Ceiba.

A state of emergency, including a 10-day dusk-till-dawn curfew, was declared in Honduras last week following outbreaks of violence following the Nov. 26 presidential election. The curfew was lifted in some areas Thursday.

According to local media reports, President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is seeking reelection, narrowly leads in the vote tally. His challenger, Salvador Nasralla, alleges fraud. No victor of the election had been announced by press time Thursday.

Cayman Airways is urging passengers flying to or from Honduras on its airline to call its reservations office on 345-949-2311 or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free within the USA).