Four teens arrested in George Town assault

Royal Cayman Islands Police have arrested three men and a juvenile male in connection with a wounding and theft that happened in the predawn hours of Saturday in central George Town.

Police said Monday that three men, an 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds, were arrested, along with one juvenile male in connection with the wounding. All four have been released on police bail pending further investigation.

Police said a woman and a man were attacked around 3:30 a.m. Saturday along Eastern Avenue near the intersection with Godfrey Nixon Way.

The victims were arguing with someone in the parking lot when an unknown man attacked them, causing cuts to the male victim’s head and cuts to the female victim’s arm, police said. Both victims were treated and released from the Cayman Islands Hospital.

“The victims reportedly ran away from the location and as a result the vehicle key and the woman’s hand bag containing cash and other valuables were stolen,” an RCIPS statement read.