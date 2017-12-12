Police inspector charged in hit-and-run

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Inspector who formerly ran the Traffic Management Unit has been charged with a number of offenses in relation to a June 10 hit-and-run crash that occurred near Hurley’s Supermarket.

Adrian Barnett, 53, has been charged with dangerous driving, driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the wreck on Crewe Road in George Town. Mr. Barnett has also been charged with misleading the police in relation to the June 10 accident.

Misleading police is an offense under the Police Law section 123 [g] which states: “A person who wilfully misleads or attempts to mislead a police officer by giving false information with intent to defeat or delay the ends of justice commits an offence…”

“The incident occurred when he was off duty,” according to an RCIPS statement on the charges, in which the department did not name the officer involved. “He has been on suspension since June 13 as a result of this incident.”

The officer, identified as Mr. Barnett previously in the Cayman Compass which cited multiple sources naming him as the inspector involved, is due to appear in court Jan. 8.

A police statement released on June 12 indicated that the driver of a white SUV, a police inspector, left the scene of the crash.

The accident was reported at the Hurley’s roundabout where a white Pontiac SUV rear-ended a silver Land Rover.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Police were unable to locate the Pontiac SUV’s driver until 48 hours after the crash.