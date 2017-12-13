General Registry announces holiday hours

The General Registry will be following a holiday schedule. The Grand Cayman office in the Government Administration Building will close Dec. 20 at 12:30 p.m. and resume normal hours on Dec. 21.

For the Christmas holiday, the office will close Dec. 22 at 12:30 p.m. and reopen Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

For New Year’s Eve, the office will close on Dec. 29 at 12:30 p.m. and reopen Jan. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

CORIS/EDMS subscribers should expect delays for online responses.

In the event of a birth- or death-related emergency, call 925-8673 to speak with General Registry staff.