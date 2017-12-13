Water Authority lab passes external audit

The Water Authority recently passed an audit by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation and had its ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation renewed for another two years.

The Water Authority’s laboratory has maintained its accreditation since 2002, and it will not have to undergo another external audit until November of 2019.

The Water Authority’s laboratory became the first Caribbean facility specializing in water and wastewater analysis to earn accreditation from the A2LA in 2002.

The laboratory is responsible for quality control testing on the Water Authority’s potable water supplies and the treated effluent of the wastewater treatment plant. The laboratory also handles testing services for Government agencies, the private sector and the general public on Grand Cayman.

Marcela Martinez-Ebanks, the laboratory manager, said in an official press release that the lab undergoes internal audits each year and external audits every two years.

“The renewal of the accreditation for another two years provides me with a sense of external validation for the hard work that the Lab staff put [in] every single day,” Ms. Martinez-Ebanks said in an official statement. “It indicates that the quality of our work can stand up to peer review.”

The A2LA accreditation given to the laboratory was expanded in 2014 to ensure reliable testing of nutrients in wastewater samples. Since November of 2014, the laboratory’s accreditation includes nutrient-related parameters including TON (Total Oxidized Nitrogen), Nitrate, Nitrite, Ammonia, TN (Total Nitrogen), SRP (Soluble Reactive Phosphorous), TP (Total Phosphorous) and Silica.