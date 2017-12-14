Police report two dozen burglaries in two weeks

Since Dec. 1, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has investigated 24 burglaries, the majority of which have occurred in West Bay and Bodden Town districts.

Police crime statistics between Dec. 1 and Dec. 13 have shown an increase in break-ins, reporting almost two per day. Eight burglaries were reported during the period in West Bay, seven in Bodden Town, five in George Town, three in North Side and one in East End.

Only Cayman Brac and Little Cayman remained untroubled by the recent spate of crimes.

Police said the break-ins happened mainly at residential homes with crooks targeting valuable goods like electronics and jewelry. In West Bay, burglars seemed to target lower-value items like food, cigarettes and small amounts of cash.

“What we believe we are seeing in the Eastern Districts are multiple burglaries committed by a small group of individuals,” said RCIPS Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown. “These burglaries are not random, but target residences that appear vulnerable or may have valuable property.

“During the holiday season, we often see an increase in burglaries and thefts. While we continue to do our part to respond to, investigate and prevent burglaries, it is always important for the public to do what they can to help keep their property secure.” Police have arrested several suspects in connection with the burglaries. These include:

A West Bay woman, 50, charged in the Dec. 7 theft of jewelry from a home on Reverend Blackman Road

A 19-year-old Bodden Town man charged with possession of criminal property in a Nov. 21 burglary. A police search later recovered a television and several watches at his home, all believed to have been stolen

A 44-year-old George Town woman was arrested in connection with a Dec. 7 break-in where cash and some household items were taken. The woman was charged Wednesday with burglary

A 19-year-old man was arrested following a search in the Cumber Avenue area of Bodden Town. The home search found property stolen in multiple burglaries around the Bodden Town area. A second suspect fled from the location during the police search.

The second man, aged 18 of Bodden Town, who fled the scene, was apprehended by officers Monday and arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He has since appeared in court and been remanded on a previous incident involving a theft of a vehicle.

Police officers have confiscated suspected stolen property as a result of these arrests, including a Rolex watch and other jewelry, electronics, gaming devices, toys and designer sunglasses, among other items.

Anyone who would like to contact the police regarding these stolen items can contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.