Those who have been hoping that the Bolshoi’s version of “The Nutcracker” ballet would be returning to Camana Bay Cinema will be delighted to hear that it is back on Dec. 24.

Christmas Eve is the perfect date for seeing this magical, classic tale come to life on stage, thanks to the Culture at the Cinema series. The live recording of the famous ballet company’s performance gives ticket holders a front row seat to the show.

The Nutcracker Ballet Story

The Nutcracker Ballet is based on the story “The Nutcracker and the King of Mice” written by E.T.A. Hoffman. Although what is seen on the stage today is different in detail from the original story, the basic plot remains the same: the story of a young German girl who dreams of a Nutcracker Prince and a fierce battle against a Mouse King with seven heads.

Scenes

There are many colorful scenes in the ballet, beginning with the Party Scene, where Marie – the female lead – is given the Nutcracker for Christmas. What follows is the Fight Scene as Marie begins to dream: when the clock strikes midnight, strange things begin to happen. Marie begins shrinking as her beautiful Christmas tree grows high above her. The toys around the tree come to life while the room fills with an army of mice, led by the fierce Mouse King. As the Nutcracker awakens, he leads his army of toy soldiers into battle with the mice.

In the Land of Snow, the Nutcracker turns into a Prince and takes Marie on a journey to an enchanted forest wonderland where they are welcomed by dancing snowflakes.

Many children will no doubt be delighted by the Land of Sweets, where the Prince and Marie are greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy. The Prince tells her about their daring battle with the army of mice and she rewards them with a celebration of dances.

As a finale, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier dance a beautiful Pas De Deux.

At the end of the story, Marie awakens from her dream and finds herself by her Christmas tree with her beloved Nutcracker.

Bolshoi

The Bolshoi’s version of The Nutcracker has a unique and beautiful sense of romance and philosophy, danced by the heroic Denis Rodkin as the courageous Prince and the magical Anna Nikulina as Marie. “The Nutcracker” was recorded live on Dec. 21, 2014.

Credits

Music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Choreography: Yuri Grigorovich

Libretto: Yuri Grigorovich (after E.T.A. Hoffmann and Marius Petipa)

Cast: Denis Rodkin (the Nutcracker Prince), Anna Nikulina (Marie), Andrei Merkuriev (Drosselmeyer), Vitaly Biktimirov (the Mouse King), and the Bolshoi Corps de Ballet.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Doors open at 2 p.m. and show starts at 3 p.m. Tickets can be bought at Camana Bay Cinema. To see the upcoming schedule for Culture at the Cinema, visit www.bigscreen.ky.