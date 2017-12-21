Do you think you’ve missed all the special events happening at this time of the year? Absolutely not! There are still ways for children and adults to celebrate the festive season, and here are just a few items on the calendar to consider:

Gingerbread Man Tea

See what happens when the magic of Christmas meets a child’s tea party and where youngsters get to decorate their own gingerbread man. Indulge in tiny sandwiches and a tower of sweets before succumbing to the magic of Santa and his friends around the Christmas tree. Adults will enjoy a selection of classic and herbal teas, freshly baked scones, finger sandwiches and pastries accompanied by holiday melodies.

Friday to Sunday, Dec. 22-24, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, noon to 2:30 p.m.

Mistletoe: An All White Christmas Lounge Party

Don your best winter whites and dance the night away at the hottest party of the season. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the White Party features celebrity DJs and a Cayman-style fish fry along with a cash bar and great people-watching opportunities. Express entrance tickets are $25; at the door $30. Ticket sales are already very brisk; get yours now so you don’t miss out!

Friday, Dec. 22, Abacus, Camana Bay, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Dashing Thru the Sand

Held every Boxing Day, Dashing Thru the Sand allows hardy folk to start walking or running the Christmas calories off. Some of us can’t imagine getting up early the day after all that turkey, but judging by the turnout for this dash, many are just fine with the idea. The event is open to all ages and has become a popular social affair. It all starts near Hemingways and ends on the beach near Duke’s restaurant, only a short 1.5 miles away. It’s the perfect location for getting some breakfast to keep everyone at their fighting weight. Register at www.caymanactive.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 26, Seven Mile Beach, 7:30 a.m.