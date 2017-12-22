Auxiliary policeman arrested for assault

An auxiliary police officer was arrested early Friday on suspicion of assault of a woman and a police officer.

Police said officers were dispatched to an address in Prospect around 2 a.m. following a report of a domestic disturbance.

When police arrived at the premises, they were directed to a man who had reportedly returned home and kicked in the door and assaulted the woman living there, according to a police spokesperson.

“Officers spoke with the man, who was visibly intoxicated, and informed him that he was being arrested. The man violently resisted being placed in handcuffs, fighting and kicking officers,” police said.

More officers arrived and the 50-year-old man, of George Town, was subdued and arrested on suspicion of assault, damage to property, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

Police said the man was taken into custody and bailed for medical reasons.

The auxiliary officer had been suspended from duty, police said.