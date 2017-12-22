NEW: Visitor robbed near Public Beach

A man visiting Grand Cayman was robbed by “two masked young men” near Public Beach on Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the two masked men, carrying a machete and a bat, approached the visitor and a companion at around 10.30 p.m.

The two robbers “demanded his valuables, including his phone. The man negotiated with the culprits to allow him to obtain cash from his room in exchange for the phone. The culprits allowed the man to return to his accommodation to retrieve a quantity of cash; they then returned his phone to him before running away along the beach headed north,” according to police.

“The culprits were described to be very young, most probably in their teens, and wearing all black.

“Police are increasing patrols and other policing response along the beach, and are requesting that any suspicious activity be reported to 9-1-1.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.”