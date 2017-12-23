Body found in Windsor Park

Early Saturday morning, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers found the body of a dead man in Windsor Park.

According to an RCIPS news release, police began receiving reports just after 6 a.m. that the body of a man was hanging in the George Town neighborhood.

“Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene where the body of a man was found. EMTs determined there were no signs of life,” according to the news release.

“Police are investigating and ask that anyone with any information about this incident call 949-4222 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-8477(TIPS).”