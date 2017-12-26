Police warn of financial scam

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service are investigating a complaint from a resident who was defrauded through a scam promising immediate profits.

The complainant had been messaged while on Instagram from a person with the name “ELLA_SAMEDAY_PROCESS,” who promised a return of approximately 10 times the money sent, police said. Police received the complaint on Dec. 21.

The complainant sent money through MoneyGram to an address in Jamaica on more than one occasion without receiving any profits or the return of the money.

The Financial Crime Unit of the RCIPS is looking into the matter and conducting enquiries with MoneyGram. The RCIPS seeks to remind the public that solicitations of this nature are highly suspicious.