Three injured in fire

Three people were injured after a fire broke out at a small residence behind Archie’s Bar on Shedden Road on Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a report of the blaze at the premises “with multiple occupants” around 6 a.m.

Firefighters put out the fire, the cause of which is under investigation by the Fire Service and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The three injured occupants, a man and two women, were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital. One woman had been released by Wednesday afternoon, and the other two people remained in hospital in stable condition.