Stolen Honda torched

A Honda Integra, stolen in early November, was set alight on Hirst Road, Bodden Town, on Thursday, Dec. 22, police reported.

A police spokeswoman said the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is investigating the apparent arson, which was reported to 911 around 9 p.m.

When police and the fire service arrived at the scene, near the Marine Base, they found the car still ablaze. After the fire was extinguished by fire officers, it was determined that the car had been stripped of many parts before being set ablaze.

The two-door, red and black vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of Reflections, next to Airport Foster’s, sometime between Nov. 3 and 5, police said. It was reported stolen on Nov. 6.