Three missing people located in same day

Three people reported missing, including a child, an elderly tourist and a teenager, were relocated Wednesday, following efforts by first responders and the public in Grand Cayman to bring them to safety.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Inspector Courtney Myles said cases of missing people are taken very seriously by officers.

“Even though these reports are resolved happily in nearly all cases, they are extremely scary situations for those making the report, and we make a point of responding as quickly and thoroughly as we can,” said Inspector Myles, head of the Neighbourhood Policing Department.

An older visitor with memory problems and limited English was reported missing near Cayman Beach Suites around 2 p.m. Wednesday. RCIPS said her information was transmitted by radio and officers from the Department of Environment responded to the scene.

The woman was found in good health near the Ritz-Carlton and returned to her family.

Around 6 p.m. the same day, police dispatched to search for a missing 5-year-old boy last seen at Public Beach. While playing with his brother, the parent lost track of the boy. Officers located the boy with the help of the public and returned him to his family at Calico Jack’s.

Just before midnight that evening, officers chanced upon a teenage girl who had been reported missing. After following a suspicious male back to a residence, they found the girl inside and in good health. She was returned home and the incident is under investigation.