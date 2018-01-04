Cayman Airways announced Thursday that it is waiving change fees for passengers on flights to New York due to the severe winter conditions impacting the northeastern United States.

The waiver will apply to passengers who purchased tickets for travel between New York and Grand Cayman on or before Jan. 3 and for flights occurring on Jan. 4 or 5.

New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport and La Guardia Airport were both temporarily closed Thursday as heavy snowfall and harsh winds struck the city in what the U.S. media is terming a “bomb cyclone.”

The new travel dates for Cayman Airways passengers traveling between New York and the Cayman Islands must occur between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12, and the new arrangements must involve the same cabin and be between the same two cities, the airline stated in a press release. Changes are subject to availability, and tickets will be voided if passengers are unable to make it to the airport.

Customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free within the USA) if they are confused about how the changes apply to their existing reservations.