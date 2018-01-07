Library looking for local authors

Local authors sometimes struggle to get recognition, but this month, the Cayman Islands Public Library Service is offering them a little publicity.

The library is in the process of compiling a registry of all local published authors and their works and is asking for submissions.

Library director Ramona Melody said the idea of the registry is about three years old. When the historic library reopened, she said, staff began compiling a collection of books by local authors.

“It stands to reason that we would have this registry,” Ms. Melody said. “Right now, you can go to bookstores or the library and find locally authored books, but we want to have one central source.”

The idea is to publish a comprehensive list and distribute it to various locations throughout the islands.

“It is the beginning of something we want to become a tradition,” she said, with the list being updated annually or biannually. “We have over 75 authors living here. I hope we get everybody.”

A cataloging specialist is in the process of researching and compiling a list of works by authors who are no longer living. Funding for the project comes from a mix of private donations and government money, Ms. Melody said.

The deadline for submitting works for the registry is Jan. 31.

For more information, visit www.cipl.gov.ky.