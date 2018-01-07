The Cayman Islands Cancer Society is gearing up for its biggest annual event, the Nationwide Stride Against Cancer, which is scheduled to take place on Jan. 28.

Cancer Society Operations Manager Jennifer Weber said her organization is looking for volunteers to help at registration booths at supermarkets around the island during weekends prior to the event.

The territory’s biggest walk/run event will feature the “Big Stride” that will start and finish on Seven Mile Public Beach. The 13.1-mile half-marathon will start at 6 a.m., with the quarter-marathon starting at 7 a.m. The “Mini Stride” will start at 7 a.m. at the North Side boat launch near Kaibo, and details on the “Little Stride” on Little Cayman will be confirmed soon.

The event features a walk/run on Cayman Brac, too, but that already took place last month, Ms. Weber said.

Along with the walk/runs, the Stride Against Cancer will have a corporate challenge that rewards the business with the most registrants with free lunches from Saucha Conscious Living, she said.

This year’s event will also feature a new contest: a “style it up” competition, where the person with the most creatively styled Stride shirt will receive a prize, said the Cancer Society manager.

Along with a free T-shirt, registrants will also receive a reflective armband. Ms. Weber said the armbands were conceived as a way to make walkers and runners more visible to passing traffic and prevent them being struck by vehicles.

The Stride Against Cancer typically draws more than 1,500 people to the four separate walk/runs. The proceeds help support the Cancer Society’s educational and financial aid initiatives.

The Cancer Society needs every penny it can get, Ms. Weber said.

In 2017, the organization spent a record high of more than $400,000 on financial aid, supporting some 300 families affected by cancer, she said. Aid goes to things like plane tickets and hotel rooms for people who have to travel overseas for treatment.

“Almost every cancer patient has to go overseas, and doctors recommend treatments for at least four weeks at a time,” she said. “Staying in a hotel that whole time – not many people can afford that.”

When Ms. Weber first started her job at the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, the organization supported about 11 families. While there has been a growth in the incidences of cancer in the territory since then, Ms. Webster said the Cancer Society has also been able to help people detect cancer at earlier stages.

Along with registering at various supermarkets during weekends, people can register for the event at caymanactive.com. People who register before Jan. 13 will get the early bird rate of $25. After that, the standard rate of $30 will apply.

For more information, contact the Cancer Society at 949-7618 or [email protected]