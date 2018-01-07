Winds will drop but more rain forecast

Strong winds whipped ocean waves to heights of 9 to 12 feet on Sunday, creating dangerous conditions for small watercraft, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service reported.

Periodic rain fell throughout Sunday as winds gusted above 25 knots.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Allan Ebanks said the windy conditions were expected to ease going into Monday as a surface trough over Jamaica moves toward the Cayman Islands. Wave heights are predicted to drop to 6 to 8 feet on Monday.

However, an upper level trough will bring more rain, Mr. Ebanks said.

“We’re going back to normal in terms of winds, but we’re going to remain cloudy and have possible thunderstorms [Monday] afternoon,” he said.

The rainy conditions will persist through Tuesday into Wednesday morning before things begin to clear out, he said.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to drop to a low of 75 degrees.