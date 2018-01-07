Proud of Them: Cadet Corps’ McGill recognized for community service

Up until a few months ago, 20-year-old Jared McGill was a youth member of the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps. During the past seven years, he impressed his superiors with his high and consistent levels of commitment and enthusiasm, especially in the areas of service and volunteering for corps’ assignments.

As a cadet, Jared not only managed to complete more than 100 hours of service annually, he put in almost 1,000 hours of voluntary work, taking part in clean-ups, national parades and retirement home visits.

As a youth member of the corps, he distinguished himself by rising swiftly through the ranks and gaining ever-greater responsibility. In those seven years, he went from a one-star cadet to platoon sergeant, second in command only to the platoon leader.

These traits extended to other aspects of Jared’s life. He became head boy at John Gray High School and was a member of its Key Club. He further distinguished himself at school by being elected to a number of positions of responsibility including student representative, student counselor and prefect group leader.

He served as member of the Youth Parliament in 2015 and was Speaker of the House the following year. It was as Speaker that he was chosen to represent the Cayman Islands at the 9th Youth Parliament last year in Victoria, Canada.

As a past member of his high school’s Save Our Youth (SOY) Club, Jared helped further the organization’s mandate. He took part in other school-based community programs, including the National Drug Council Club. Jared was also a peer counselor.

Despite transitioning to tertiary studies, Jared now helps train younger cadets. As an adult member of the corps, he is continuing his passion for volunteering within the ranks and is currently tasked with training the Triple C School detachment.

Away from cadets and student extra-curricular activities, Jared is a member of Agape Family Worship Centre’s media ministry, another non-paid position of responsibility. In this church-centered communications hub, he assists with recording sermons and preparing the video ministry sessions.

Having made outstanding contributions to all the organizations he has joined, Jared has consistently proved his worth with his positive can-do attitude and his willingness to be a leader who serves. A busy college student, Jared continues to be a community activist while encouraging others to do the same.

He graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration at the University College of the Cayman Islands. He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business management.

The Proud of Them initiative recognizes the positive achievements of young people between the ages of 10 and 25. Through a public nomination process, individuals are honored in various categories. Each person selected is featured for six months on billboards across the Cayman Islands and receives a certificate and $500.