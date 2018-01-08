No sign of missing West Bay man, police say

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has received no word on a missing West Bay man more than a week after he was last seen.

James Orville Ebanks, 56, was reported missing Friday, about a week after he was last seen, in the Marl Crest Road area of West Bay.

Sometime between the morning of Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, Mr. Ebanks was seen in that area, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Police said he has not returned home since Dec. 29-30 and officers are becoming worried about his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999, the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).