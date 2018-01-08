To entertain the tasters at the annual Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival, which is celebrating its 30th year this month, international tribute performers Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder and Journey will be taking the stage

Organizers said the tribute acts would be accompanied by a lineup of local bands, including Lionfish and the return of Seven Miles Long.

The food festival will be held at Festival Green in Camana Bay from 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Lynne Byles, managing director of event organizer Tower, said, “Taste of Cayman has evolved into so much more than purely a culinary event. Not only do Cayman’s favorite bars and restaurants come together all in one place, the addition of the VIP area, experience room and kids area, combined with amazing live entertainment results in an unbeatable atmosphere and a real festival feel.

“The entertainment at Taste of Cayman is always a real highlight and we can’t wait until these amazing tribute acts and local talent take to the stage on the night.”