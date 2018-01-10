Listeria scare prompts ice cream recall at local grocery stores

Supermarkets in the Cayman Islands have removed some ice-cream products by Stone Ridge from their shelves because of fears of listeria contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued the recall of the products, which are manufactured by Fieldbrook Food Corporation’s Dunkirk, New York, plant.

The FDA stated no illnesses had been reported in connection with the recalled products.

Two local supermarkets, Foster’s Food Fair IGA and Kirk Market, carry the products and have withdrawn them from sale.

Listeria is a foodborne, disease-causing bacteria which invades and grows best in the central nervous system among immune-compromised individuals, causing meningitis and/or encephalitis (brain inflammation).

In particular, listeria poses a danger to pregnant women due to the potential harm to the fetus that can come about as a result of consumption of the product, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The affected products are: Stone Ridge Ice Cream Novelties’ Orange Cream Bar (six pack), Ice Cream Sandwich Variety Pack, and Ice Cream Bar (12 pack).

No other Stone Ridge Ice Cream Novelties-branded products are included in this recall. Out of an abundance of caution, however, a representative from Kirk Market said the grocery store had removed all products from the Stone Ridge Ice Cream Novelties product line from its shelves until further notice.

Foster’s encouraged customers who have purchased these products from any of their stores to return them for a full refund and to discontinue use of any affected products.