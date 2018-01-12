Update: Power begins to return in George Town

Update at 8:30 a.m. Friday

Customers in parts of George Town and Prospect report their power had been restored.

Original story

Much of Grand Cayman woke up to a power outage Friday morning. CUC advised around 8 a.m. that its crews were working on the issue and expected to restore service in two hours.

“Customers in the areas of Frank Sound, Savannah, and George Town may be currently experiencing an outage. Our crews are working to restore power. We apologize for any inconvenience. Power is expected to be restored within two hours. Stay tuned for updates,” a CUC statement read.