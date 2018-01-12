NEW: Taxi driver charged in fatal airport wreck

An elderly taxi driver was charged Friday in connection with a deadly crash at Owen Roberts International Airport that occurred in July.

The 70-year-old Bodden Town man was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving in the July 17, 2017 smash that killed Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie of Jamaica.

The cab driver is due to appear in court Feb. 5.

Dr. Jones-Leslie, 62, an obstetrician-gynecologist, had arrived in Cayman that morning for a temporary shift at the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was a substitute to assist local physicians. It was an arrangement Dr. Jones-Leslie had participated in a number of times for the Health Services Authority.

It appeared that Dr. Jones-Leslie was attempting to walk across the three-lane Owen Roberts Drive just north of the airport terminal around 10:45 a.m. that Monday when she was struck, police said. The taxi van that hit her showed significant damage on the right side of its hood. Some bags she had apparently been carrying on a trolley were strewn across the road, and first responders found her lying in the middle of the street.