As expansion work continues at the Owen Roberts International Airport, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority announced some changes Monday to the movement flow at the terminal.

Passengers departing the airport must now enter the terminal through the new check-in hall’s doors to gain access to all airlines.

“To facilitate construction works in the north Arch zone, we have cordoned off a large section of entry and exit points of the terminal with external fencing to detour foot traffic toward ‘safe’ and accessible areas,” the CIAA said in a statement.

Also, visitors to the airport who are meeting with CIAA employees or airline personnel must enter the terminal via the check-in hall and call the recipient to meet by the Delta Airlines check-in desk.

“We are advising the public to please pay attention to directional signage to help expedite the flow of foot traffic in and out of the terminal building,” the CIAA statement continued.

A second lane to enable cars to exit the airport has also been constructed and opened in the short-term parking area.

Meanwhile, retail and duty-free stores that were in the original terminal have now been closed while renovations are under way. The CIAA stated that the new concession stores would be opened in phases this summer.

The Runaway Bar in the Departures Hall is still in operation to serve light snacks and refreshments.