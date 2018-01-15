Webb’s senior counsel withdraws from case

The attorney of record for Cayman’s Jeffrey Webb in the FIFA corruption case will withdraw from representing Mr. Webb, according to documents filed Friday by the Clifford Chance Law firm.

Edward O’Callaghan, who has represented Mr. Webb since his May 27, 2015 arrest in Zurich, Switzerland, is no longer affiliated with the firm.

“Mr. Webb continues to be represented by other attorneys from Clifford Chance U.S. LLP,” noted the court records, signed by attorney Ernie Gao, who has also represented Mr. Webb.

Mr. Webb’s sentencing date in the FIFA matter is now March 7, to take place at 10 a.m. in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn.

Mr. Webb, a former FIFA vice president, pleaded guilty to seven counts in a federal court indictment alleging he and dozens of other defendants conspired to rig sports marketing contracts for various world football events in exchange for millions of dollars in bribes.

A number of other defendants, including former Cayman Islands resident Costas Takkas, have pleaded guilty in the FIFA case. Mr. Takkas received a 15-month sentence on one charge against him last year, with 10 months off for time already served in Swiss detention awaiting extradition to the U.S.

The scheme described by U.S. prosecutors alleged Mr. Webb and others at FIFA solicited bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for directing lucrative broadcasting and commercial rights deals for various football tournaments to the bribe-payers. Dozens of U.S. banks were used to make those alleged bribe payments to Mr. Webb and others, prosecutors said.