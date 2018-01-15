No further ‘false-negative’ results in local HIV tests

The Cayman Island Health Services Authority reported last week that is has not found any more “false-negative” HIV tests since a trio were found from private healthcare facilities last March.

Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, the acting medical officer of health for the Health Services Authority, said recently that he hopes “false negative” results will be eradicated by standardized testing procedures.

“That is certainly our aim and expectation,” he said.

The Health Services Authority recommended private healthcare facilities only use testing procedures that are approved by the World Health Organization, and Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said clinics appear to be complying.

“The Public Health Department is not aware of any new incident of ‘false-negative’ test results since the incidents reported earlier in 2017,” he said in an email response to a request for comment.

“All physicians in the Cayman Islands (private and public) aim to offer quality care, following evidence-based recommendations. This includes the use of HIV kits recommended by the WHO.”

Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said he has not received any further feedback from the private clinics regarding their HIV-testing methods.