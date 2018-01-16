A former University College of the Cayman Islands lecturer charged with possession of child pornography has elected to have his matter heard in Grand Court.

Pierre Michel Pavlov Rameau, 49, made his election in Summary Court on Tuesday before Magistrate Valdis Foldats.

He faced 12 counts of possessing indecent or erotic images of children, each count referring to various quantities of photos.

Senior Crown counsel Candia James advised that there was some additional material coming from the police.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden indicated it was her understanding that additional charges could be forthcoming.

Mr. Rameau first came to court in December when he was refused bail. He appealed that decision to the Grand Court, where he was granted bail with conditions that included a cash security of $10,000 and two sureties totaling $20,000.

Ms. Bodden advised that he had not been able to meet those conditions and therefore remained in custody.

She noted that charges have been pending since last March.

Mr. Rameau also faces one charge of using an information and communication technology (ICT) network to annoy, abuse, or harass by requesting a female to send him indecent images of herself.

The magistrate set Feb. 8 as the date for a preliminary inquiry to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to send the matter to the higher court. If there is, the Grand Court date would be set at that stage.