Strong winds and rough seas are expected to envelop Cayman over the next few days, the natural result of a high-pressure system currently building over the southeast United States. A small craft warning is in effect, and small boats are advised to exercise caution when operating in open water over the next few days.

Shamal Clarke, a meteorologist with the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said the high-pressure system over the U.S. will dictate the conditions in the Caribbean for the next few days.

“It has basically tightened the pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean,” he said. “We have had 15-20 or 20-25 knot winds for the past couple of days. That’s typical of the situation behind a front.”

The forecast calls for wave heights of 5 to 7 feet along the west, north and east coasts of Grand Cayman on Tuesday, and waves of 4 to 6 feet will continue into the night. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s with a 40-percent chance of showers and possible thunder Tuesday night.

The small craft advisory is expected to be in place through Saturday, and the high-pressure system, Mr. Clarke said, is expected to persist late into the week.

“It’s a really strong one,” he said. “That’s what’s providing the winds. With the winds being so strong, the seas increase with it. That’s why we have seas of roughly 5 to 7 feet today. That will be the case for the next couple of days.”