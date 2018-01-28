Two men charged in connection with the robbery of cocaine that washed up on an East End beach on Christmas Eve appeared in Grand Court Friday, when they pleaded not guilty and had their trial set for June 4.

Marvin Gregory Grant pleaded not guilty to the robbery itself. The charge was that he stole 60 pounds of cocaine from a named man on Dec. 24 and, at the time of doing so, put him in fear of being subjected to force. The man had been watching over the drugs awaiting the arrival of police.

Mr. Grant, 35, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon outside his own house and premises on the same date and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. He pleaded not guilty to these charges also.

Fred Ollen McLaughlin appeared in the dock with Mr. Grant. He pleaded not guilty when charged that on Dec. 24, he conspired with others to rob a quantity of packages from staff at Morritt’s Resort, East End.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran told Justice Charles Quin that he was applying for joinder – that is, joining the two defendants in one trial because the charges against them arose from “precisely the same incident.”

He suggested a trial date of June 4 with an estimated time of five days.

Attorneys Prathna Bodden and Jonathon Hughes, defending Mr. Grant and Mr. McLaughlin respectively, agreed with the date. They indicated that it had not yet been determined whether the trial would be by jury or by judge alone.