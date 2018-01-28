A woman accused of obtaining $1.9 million by deception appeared in Grand Court on Friday, when she denied the single charge against her.

Judith Francia Douglas, 52, pleaded not guilty to obtaining $1,946,437, the property of a named man, by falsely representing that the money was required for the purpose of payment for a legitimate application for permanent residence, status and a Cayman Islands passport.

The alleged offense was said to have occurred between Nov. 2, 2010 and Jan. 30, 2016.

Defense attorney Lee Halliday-Davis asked for another mention date so that she could consult with senior counsel.

Crown counsel Toyin Salako asked for conditions on the defendant’s bail, including residence, reporting to police three times weekly, and non-contact with Crown witnesses.

Justice Charles Quin granted bail accordingly and set the next mention day for Friday, Feb. 23.