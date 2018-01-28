Officers from the Joint Marine Unit of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service made an early morning drug bust on Thursday, when they came upon a pair of suspicious vessels in the vicinity of the Big Channel entrance to the North Sound.

Both vessels attempted to escape, and the Joint Marine Unit, with assistance from the Air Operations Unit, pursued one of them, which was subsequently abandoned in shallow water close to Uncle Bob Road.

The boat was recovered, along with a large quantity of ganja on board.

Local residents and land-based RCIPS officers assisted the JMU in arresting two people – a 36-year-old man from West Bay and a 39-year-old man from Jamaica – on suspicion of being concerned in the importation of ganja and human smuggling.

Both men remain in police custody and the investigation is ongoing. The second vessel made off to sea.

Officers from Customs and the RCIPS detained three Jamaican nationals on a canoe in Cayman Brac on Friday morning. The canoe is believed to be the vessel that fled on Thursday.

The men – ages 33, 31 and 29 – were arrested on suspicion of numerous offenses including being concerned in the importation of ganja into Grand Cayman.