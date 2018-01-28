Okeno Nicholas Solomon, 24, pleaded guilty in Grand Court Friday to charges of rape, aggravated burglary and theft. All offenses occurred on Sept. 13, 2017 at a George Town residence.

The aggravated burglary occurred from entering the dwelling as a trespasser with intent to rape and having an offensive weapon, a knife, with him at the time. The theft was of a motor vehicle.

A separate rape charge and another theft charge, allegedly occurring on the same date, were not put to the defendant.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden asked the Crown to review the charges not put. She advised that a social inquiry report had been prepared recently and suggested that sentencing could take place relatively soon.

Justice Charles Quin said he wanted an update to reflect the charges to which Mr. Solomon had just pleaded and he also wanted a victim impact statement.

The agreed date for sentencing was Tuesday, Feb. 27, and the defendant was remanded in custody until then.