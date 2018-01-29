Cayman and Jamaican tourism ministers meet

Tourism ministers for Cayman and Jamaica – Moses Kirkconnell and Edmund Bartlett, respectively – met last week to discuss opportunities for collaboration on tourism and aviation connectivity.

Mr. Kirkconnell, Cayman’s deputy premier, and Mr. Bartlett hope to share the strengths of the two island nations to grow and diversify both markets, according to a press release issued by the Cayman Islands government. The two sides discussed a multi-destination marketing agreement, and they hope to offer more diverse options for international tourists.

The ministers also discussed ways they can collaborate on cruise tourism to make for a better western Caribbean itinerary for travelers.

“As we celebrate record growth in tourism arrivals, and Cayman Airways, our national flag carrier, turns 50 years, it’s important to look toward future success,” said Mr. Kirkconnell in the press release.

“By developing new routes for connectivity, we will secure the long-term sustainability for our tourism industry and our national flag carrier, Cayman Airways.”

Rosa Harris, Cayman’s director of tourism, also attended the meetings, as did Cayman Airways chairman Phillip Rankin and the airline’s chief executive officer Fabian Whorms.

The Cayman delegation also met with executives at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston to tour the baggage handling facility and VIP lounges. The Cayman executives said they hoped to deepen relations between Cayman Airways and Norman Manley International Airport in the years to come.