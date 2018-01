West Bay’s Ristorante Pappagallo was awash with attitude and Hatitude Sunday as attendees of the National Trust’s annual gala brunch got into the spirit of this year’s theme – ‘Fanta-Sea.’

Heads young and older were adorned with hats festooned with seashells, octopuses, fish, shipwrecks, fishing nets and starfish, among an array of marine life.

Prizes were awarded for the “Most Hatitude” male and female hat-wearers. – PHOTO: MAGGIE JACKSON