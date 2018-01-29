Former senior police officer Adrian James Barnett appeared in Summary Court on Monday, when he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident.

Mr. Barnett, who reached the rank of inspector, was formerly in charge of the Traffic Management Unit. A police spokesperson confirmed this week that Mr. Barnett, 53, had retired from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service on Dec. 21, 2017. He had been suspended from active duty on June 13 last year, as a result of the incident, which occurred on June 10, 2017.

Mr. Barnett was charged on Dec. 12. His first court date was Jan. 8, 2018.

This week, after his guilty pleas to the offenses that occurred on June 10, Crown counsel Darlene Oko confirmed that a charge relating to June 12 was being withdrawn.

The June 10 charges Mr. Barnett admitted were driving dangerously along Linford Pierson Highway and Shamrock Road in a manner that was dangerous having regard to the circumstances at the time, driving while impaired because of the amount of alcohol consumed, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The charge withdrawn by the Crown was giving false information to police to defeat or defy the ends of justice. Magistrate Valdis Foldats dismissed this charge.

Defense attorney John Furniss said Mr. Barnett would hand in his driver’s license Monday. The magistrate stated that interim disqualification would start that day.

He asked for the matter to be dealt with on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and the magistrate agreed that it was now a regular traffic case and could be dealt with then.