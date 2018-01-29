Charities benefit from LiveWell event

Pinnacle Media Publisher Vicki Legge, third from left, presents checks totaling $5,480 to representatives of three local charities: from left, Kerrie McMillan of Cayman HospiceCare, Janette Fitzgerald of the Breast Cancer Foundation and Colleen Mellot of the Cayman Heart Fund. - PHOTO: STEPHEN CLARKE

This month’s inaugural LiveWell event raised nearly $5,500 for three local charities.

The money was raised from $10 entry fees at the Jan. 20 event at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Camana Bay. The funds went to Cayman Heart Fund, the Breast Cancer Foundation and Cayman HospiceCare.

More than 1,000 visitors attended the health, wellness and beauty event, which was organized by Cayman Health, a publication of Pinnacle Media. It featured fitness demonstrations, health talks, and beauty and makeup treatments.

At least 50 exhibitors, including hospitals, clinics, medical and wellness practitioners, boutiques and spas, participated in the day-long event.

